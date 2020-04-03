Coronavirus lockdown: CM Buzdar conducts aerial monitoring of Lahore, adjacent areas

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday conducted aerial monitoring of Lahore and its adjacent areas to inspect the lockdown situation to counter novel coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures ensured by the provincial government while observing closed markets and commercial centers.

The CM paid tribute to police, Pakistan Army and Rangers for their exemplary services as markets were empty and there was almost no traffic on roads.

“All steps have been taken to save the lives of people and to keep them healthy. The pandemic will not spread if people stay at home.

“It is my mission to keep all individuals of Punjab safe from the epidemic and I will not rest till we get rid of this disease. I am monitoring the steps taken by the provincial government myself by visiting different cities.

I thank all citizens, transporters and traders for following the directives issued by the Punjab government.