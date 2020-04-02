Coronavirus: Lashkari calls for attention to agricultural turmoil

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani has expressed deep concern over expected agricultural turmoil in Balochistan following COVID19 global pandemic adding the entire world heading toward economic turmoil. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“In order to curb agricultural turmoil and food shortage, provincial farmers and government should take early measures to save Balochistan from coming agricultural turmoil.” Lashkari Raisani said on Thursday in a video statement added all nations were expected to face food shortage due to COVID19 quagmire.

He asked provincial farmers to utilize modern ways of cultivation in order to produce more corps in Balochistan which would be helpful in coming food turmoil.

He urged people of Balochistan to stay in their homes in order to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in Balochistan added we can build new relations with books by spending more times inside our rooms.

“The COVID19 global pandemic would impact on global economic growth that would trigger deprivation among all nations thus by taking benefits through internet, we should keep close eye on global situation and international decision and exercise against the fatal virus.” Raisani added.

