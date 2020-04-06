Coronavirus death toll climbs to 50 in Pakistan with 3277 infected cases

LAHORE : Pakistan on Monday has reported 50 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3277.

According to details, 1493 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 210 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 191 in Balochistan, 82 in Islamabad and 15 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 257 patients have recovered in the country while 17 are in critical condition.

Pakistan has opened its Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days from April 6 to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

The statement further said as a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.

Pakistan Navy has distributed ration among thousands of deserving families in different parts of the country, including coastal and creek areas.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the ration was distributed among low income employees of various organizations in Karachi as well as fishermen of suburbs. Besides, residents of shanty towns in Islamabad and Lahore were provided with essential items, he said.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in Punjab, there are only two patients of coronavirus in critical condition and that 90% of patients do not show symptoms of the virus while the rest experience fever and coughs.

The minister said that 10,000 people belonging to Tableeghi Jamat and 187 people are admitted in different hospitals. She said that in total 18,269 people have been tested for the virus.

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.