Cop among four killed in separate incidents in Balochistan 

QUETTA: Four among cop were killed, while twenty-four others injured in different mishaps across the province on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Four among cop were killed, while twenty-four others injured in different mishaps across the province on Wednesday.

Liaqat Ali In-charge weapon depot of Police training college (PTC) Quetta was killed, when Pistol went off accidentally.

Police said Liaqat Ali was cleaning his Kalashnikov, when it accidentally goes off and a bullet hit and killed him, the body was shifted to a hospital, where after medico legal formalities, it was brought to civil line, where the funeral prayer was held.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhsin Hassan Butt, Additional IGP Abdul Razzaq Cheema including other senior officials were attend the funeral prayer, thereafter the coffin was sent to his native town.

In Naseerabad, police said, Rajib Ali, a resident of Goth Muhamad Murrad of Manjho-Shora was cleaning his Pistol inside the home, when it went off accidentally and a bullet hit his 6-year-old daughter.

Police said, after suffering bullet wound the minor died on the spot, while the body was handed over to family after autopsy.

Similarly, within jurisdiction of Baba-Kot police station of Tehsil-Tumbo, a 16-year-old boy was strangulated to death.

In Kalat, Levies said two sub-tribes of Lehri were clashed over a land dispute in Kashan area of Shaikhari some 50km away from Kalat town.

The both groups were used clubs and sticks against each, while fourteen people were seriously injured in the clash.

The injured shifted to DHQ Kalat, where one of them was referred to Quetta for further treatment, the Levies lodged the case and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, three people were injured, when two groups were clashed over a minor dispute in Killi Jamaldini of Nuskhi town.

In Mastung, Levies said two vehicles were collided with each other on main Quetta-Karachi highway near Khad-Kocha area of district.

As a result one man was killed while seven people were injured. The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...