COAS Bajwa chairs Principal Staff Officers conference

RAWALPINDI: – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a special conference of the Principal Staff Officers, on Friday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the commanders to keep an eye on both the external threats and the internal sovereignty and fulfill responsibilities accordingly.

The army chief further stressed that special attention should be paid to facilitate people in offering prayers.

Later, while addressing a press conference, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that COAS has instructed to carry on the training of Pakistan Army officers and use all the resources to fight the coronavirus.

Pakistan Army has decided not to take Internal Security Allowance in the wake of worsening situation due to coroanvirus, he told.

He also expressed his concerns that the spread of virus may speed up in coming 15 days. We have to take extreme care to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic, he appealed.