COAS announces treatment of coronavirus affected PIA workers in CMH

RAWALPINDI :

RAWALPINDI : – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar javed Bajwa has announced that employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who are suffering from novel coronavirus will be treated at Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has also announced to provide special seats for PIA workers in its C-130 aircrafts.

According to details, CEO of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik extended his gratitude to COAS for the announcement and said that cooperation between national institutions during difficult times strengthens national unity.

He further said that PIA is operating special flights to repatriate Pakistanis who are stranded abroad and so far more than 24,000 people have reached their homes through PIA.

Arshad Malik reiterated that PIA will continue to operate special flights with the permission of the government till the last Pakistani returns home.

