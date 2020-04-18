CM vows to restore natural beauty of Quetta city

QUETTA: Incumbent Government has allocated a large amount of funds for beautification of Quetta in order to ensure provision facilities to citizens living here, road expansion and sewerage project would ease public woes. Chief Minister Balochistan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Incumbent Government has allocated a large amount of funds for beautification of Quetta in order to ensure provision facilities to citizens living here, road expansion and sewerage project would ease public woes. Chief Minister Balochistan said.

He shared these views on Saturday while visiting construction of Circular road and other streets in Quetta where official from C&W briefed the Chief Minister regarding road expansion and construction projects.

“Unfortunately flawed road carpeting during previous regimes harmed national-exchequer, carpeting and road cutting were being done in hurry particularly in June but current government keenly focusing on quality construction in order to restore Quetta’s beauty.” CM Balochistan Jam Kamal said.

He strictly directed authorities of no-compromise on quality of construction works in Quetta added the drainage and sewerage system would ensure cleanliness during rainy season in the capital.

