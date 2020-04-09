CM urges PM to induct Balochistan’s 1.2 million families in Ehsas Program

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has demanded increase of Balochistan in National Risk Ehsas Program (REP) adding center should induct 1.2 families of Balochistan in National Prgoram that would ease provincial government’s woes in food distribution to families living below the poverty line. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has demanded increase of Balochistan in National Risk Ehsas Program (REP) adding center should induct 1.2 families of Balochistan in National Prgoram that would ease provincial government’s woes in food distribution to families living below the poverty line.

He shared these views on Thursday while addressing a media talk at Governor House Quetta accompanied with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to address five key issues of our province pestering people, Federal Government would assist Balochistan Government in provision of quality health facilities for people living in bordering towns also we would establish quarantine in bordering districts with support of Federal Government.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said.

The Chief further urged the Prime Minister to double Balochistan’s shares in National Risk Ehsas Program and enhance our share in wheat distribution in order to prevent starve in the province following COVID19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured to address province’s demands added some issues would be addressing on immediate level but some would take two or three months.

“Nationwide lockdown has declined tax-collection hence Federal and Provincial Governments have to bare the economic difficulties in next six months.” Imran Khan said stressed upon joint efforts against COVID19.

Corroborating Prime Minister’s stance Jam Kamal Khan asked for Federal Level National Finance Commission (NFC)’s meeting in order to review economic plight of all provinces, “We have discussed economic challenges in last cabinet meeting while provincial Finance Minister and Secretary briefed the cabinet over future’s economic impact due to Novel Coronavirus outbreak.” Chief Minister Balochistan said.

“Balochistan Government requested for a Financial Package for Balochistan and PM Khan assured to discuss the demands at federal level but in current chaos, center already plagued by economic crisis.”

However, CM Jam Kamal said, after induction of 1.2 families in National Risk Ehsas Program would ensure provision of relief for more than 7 million people in Balochistan that would a mega relief package for people of Balochistan living below poverty line.

Talking on provincial government’s challenges regarding arrival of pilgrims from Iran in large number the Chief Minister said, Iranian Government has been sending Pakistani citizens to buffer-zone thus we allows them to cross in Pakistan because they our citizens, “In initial days more than 6000 pilgrims returned to Balochistan through Pak-Iran border, now the number have declined but yet we utilizing all resources to ensure facilities for pilgrims returning from Iran.” Jam Kamal added.

Like this: Like Loading...