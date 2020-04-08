CM stress to increase Balochistan share in Ehsas Program and BISP

QUETTA: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee in order to review provincial government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee in order to review provincial government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani participated in the meeting through video-link urged Prime Minister to enhance Balochistan’s share in Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Benazir Income Support Program following province’s poverty and landscape.

“Federal Government should enhance Balochistan’s share from 6.5 to 10% as 10% of population in Balochistan living below the poverty thus the province looking for sheer assistance by center following COVID19 pandemic.” CM Balochsitan shared his views in the National Coordination Meeting.

Citing the shortage of food items in Pak-Iran bordering towns Jam Kamal Khan said, business along with Pak-Iran border relies upon Iran but border closure causing food shortage hence Federal Government should play its due role in provision of relief to people of Balochistan,

“Total 12,000 Afghan nations returned to their home after restoration of Chaman border while more than 10000 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan expected to return soon therefore provincial government has established quarantine and isolation wards in bordering city Chaman.” He added further stressed upon more testing kits for Balochistan.

“Fortunately 76 people recovered from Novel Coronavirus and provincial government keeping close eye on local transmission of cases in Balochistan.” Chief Minister Balochistan added.

