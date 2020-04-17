CM Kamal visits Quetta city to inspects lockdown

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani visited capital city of Quetta on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani visited capital city of Quetta on Friday.

He observed the situation of Lockdown and pace of work on the under construction work on different road projects.

During visit Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Chief Minister Balochistan instructed the concerned authorities to spread social awareness and consciousness regarding Corona and protection measures among people.

Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also instructed the authorities to ensure section 144 and not to allow people to gather at one place to protect themselves from Epidemic Corona.

Chief Minister Balochistan also monitored the situation emerged with the recent rainfall and sewerage system in the city. CM Balochistan also directed commissioner Quetta division to complete the renovation work on different roads projects.

