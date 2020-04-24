CM Kamal stresses for effective mechanism for Covid-19 case tracing

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has emphasized on an effective testing mechanism for tracing COVID19 cases added through active mechanism we would be able to assess spread of the virus at areas level. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has emphasized on an effective testing mechanism for tracing COVID19 cases added through active mechanism we would be able to assess spread of the virus at areas level.

He shared these views on Friday while participating in National Coordination Committee (NCC)’s meeting through video link added the Tracing mechanism would help us to go with smart lockdown in a certain area, “Government of Balochistan has been taking all possible measures to curb spread of the Coronavirus while lockdown, wearing masks and gloves being implemented across the province.” He added.

“We have commenced random testing in order to gear up testing capacity in the province while religious leaders and traders have been taken in to confidence for 20 SOPs during Travih Prayers and implementation on lockdown till May 05.”

He urged Federal, Punjab and Sindh Government to make sure quarantine and healthcare facilities for people of Balochistan returning from abroad.

Lauding the National Ehsas Program CM Jam Kamal said, the program has been fully implemented in Balochistan but people with age of 50 facing thumb verification issues but we have announced relief for aged applicants.

Moreover the Chief Minister urged Prime Minister for a special relief for people of Balochistan in electricity and gas during the Holy Month of Ramdan.

Like this: Like Loading...