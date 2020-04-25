CM Kamal expresses concerns over lack of seriousness on COVID19

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expressed deep concerns over lack of seriousness among masses toward Coronavirus adding in order to prevent spread of the Coronavirus, we must have to implement on social-distancing because if the virus spread, government in Pakistan won’t be able to handle the emergency situation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expressed deep concerns over lack of seriousness among masses toward Coronavirus adding in order to prevent spread of the Coronavirus, we must have to implement on social-distancing because if the virus spread, government in Pakistan won’t be able to handle the emergency situation.

“Avoiding social and political events during COVID19 pandemic wouldn’t disturb regular activities in Pakistan and Balochistan but if we foils in controlling of the virus, federal and provincial governments would be helpless to save human lives.” Jam Kamal said in a video message on Saturday called provincial philanthropists to joint government hands in providing relief to daily wagers.

Citing the growing number of deaths and positive cases in the United States, Italy, Spain, Iran and United Kingdom CM Balochistan lamented over confusion among mases aver reality of Coronavirus,

“Fortunately many people have been pursuing social distancing and keeping themselves inside their homes but we have number of people still questioning on reality of COVID19.”

However Chief Minister Balochistan corroborate the woes of masses added people were compelled to come outside due to their domestic woes but we should ask the families seeing their patients being infected with Coronavirus and dying,

“Still in rural areas, majority people didn’t even know about Coronavirus where business and other social activities continued hence we needs to aware people of remote areas regarding hazardous of Coronavirus.” Jam Kamal added.

He further said, Federal and Provincial Governments in Pakistan aware of growing threats of starve and poverty thus we have been taking assistance from philanthropists.

“A large number of people in our society can’t isolate themselves thus in the holy months we should pursue Coronavirus safety precautions.” Jam Kamal said warned of Coronavirus implications on provincial economy.

