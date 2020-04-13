CM Kamal calls of unity against COVID19 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani who has been facing opposition from treasury and opposition benches called for unity against Novel Coronavirus pandemic adding instead of point-scoring over COVID19 all parties including opposition should join government’s hands in order to stem the fatal virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani who has been facing opposition from treasury and opposition benches called for unity against Novel Coronavirus pandemic adding instead of point-scoring over COVID19 all parties including opposition should join government’s hands in order to stem the fatal virus.

He shared views on Monday while participating in National Coordination Committee NCC’s meeting through video link over COVID19 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Instead of criticizing each other, all political parties should stand on same page against COVID19 pandemic because in current crisis, unity was the only solution to avert Novel Coronavirus’ impacts on the country.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon Federal Government to reduce electricity and gas load shedding in Balochistan during Ramdaan Karim.

He further emphasized on restoring Flight-Operation from Quetta to Islamabad, Karachi and abroad at small-level added with proper mechanism and screening at airports domestic flight operation could be restored.

Talking on wheat cutting season in the country the Chief Minister said, a joint SOP should be introduced for protection of farmers and prevention of COVID19 while people from agriculture sectors needs to be exempted from nation-wide lockdown.

“Today various volunteers have been participating with provincial governments in relief operation for daily wagers thus a strong database system needs to be set having complete record of poor families.” Jam Kamal said asked for COVID19 mechanism for goods transport and hotels.

Moreover CM Balochistan requested Federal Government for additional testing kits and PCR added provincial government seeks to embark testing in Turbat, Zob, and Naseerabad Divisions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan corroborated the suggestions shared by Chief Minister Balochistan assured him that his demands would be addressed on immediate level.

Like this: Like Loading...