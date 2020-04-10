CM expresses satisfaction over distribution of safety kits among medics

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday chaired a meeting to review relief and distribution of safety equipment including PPE kits among health staff and doctors in Sheikh Zahid Hospital, BMC Hospital, and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Friday chaired a meeting to review relief and distribution of safety equipment including PPE kits among health staff and doctors in Sheikh Zahid Hospital, BMC Hospital, and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Zarkon thoroughly briefed the CM regarding distribution of safety kits among doctors and health in the province added health experts scrutinized the safety material including masks, PPE kits and gloves arrived from NDMA cleared the quality of material.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed to establish a central dashboard by computerizing relief operation and safety equipment data in order to ensure transparency in government efforts against COVID19.

The meeting comprehensively overviewed the current situation surfaced after Novel Coronavirus outbreak in Balochistan expressed concerns over local transmission of COVID19.

Secretary Health told the meeting that, additional 1500 testing kits will arrived Quetta today which would double Balochistan’s testing capacity. However government has decided to purchase VTM Testing kits.

Discussing the pre-fab containers city in Taftan border DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon briefed the Chief Minister that, total 50 containers dispatched to Pak-Iran border which were being installed by Communication and Works department,

“We have prepared additional 100 containers while 200 more would be prepared to ensure healthcare and isolation wards in Taftan border quarantine.” DG PDMA said added NDMA pledged to send 900 containers to Balochistan.

Provincial Government was agreed upon to establish a Container City for pilgrims at Taftan border where all residential facilities would be ensure for pilgrims.

The meeting has directed Finance Department to release 515 million rupees for Paramedics allowance adding government has decided to publish vacant doctors’ posts.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has stressed upon use of Information Technology and Computerization for Good Governance in Balochistan added provincial cabinet has decided to establish provincial Data Centre.

“Instead of replying to negative propagandas against government, we should focus on provincial issues particularly the COVID19 challenge because having good will enough to expel negative thought against any regime.” CM Balochistan said called the rumors against government as deliberate attempts to spread false gesture against current provincial government.

He directed health department to utilize more expertise in order to remove flaws causing hurdles in quality healthcare in Balochistan.

