CM directs to expedite ration distribution in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed concerned authorities to expedite ration distribution among daily wagers in poor families across Balochistan adding provincial government vowed to assist every single individual effected by lockdown.

He shared these views on Thursday while presiding a meeting to review food security and provision of medical equipment in isolation wards.

“Along with fighting Novel Coronavirus we must have to ensure availability of food items in markets and timely purchase of wheat to avert starve in Balochistan.” Chief Minister said ordered timely arrangements and documentation for wheat purchasing.

Provincial Food Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar were present in the meeting while Secretary Food and Chairman Provincial Food Security Dostain Jamaldini briefed CM Balochistan over government efforts regarding distribution of ration and wheat purchase.

The meeting has approved some major decisions regarding food security deciding to expedite implementation on food security.

