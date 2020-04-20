CM directs CMIT to submit report on medicine purchase scam

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday directed Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) to rapid-up investigation over purchase of government medicines having short-term expiry and submit report in Chief Minister Office on immediate level. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Monday while visiting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)’s cold house directed authorities to impart the medicines to government hospital before expiry dates.

He ordered Chief Minister Inspection Team to conclude investigation on purchase of government medicines having short-term expiry date and submit report on immediate level.

He vowed the government would take action against official involved in purchasing short-term expiry medicines.

