CM directs authorities to submits report on PSDP implementation 

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday directed all departments to submit report over district-wise implementation and progress of Provincial Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

CM Balochistan presided a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat in order to review implementation and progress on PSDP development schemes across the province.

The meeting was agreed that development schemes being complete with rapid speed could be completed in 2020 hence required funds for the schemes would be releases.

Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development and Secretary Finance briefed the meeting regarding progress and fund release over PSDP schemes.

Provincial Ministers Meer Zahoor Buledi, Meer Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Chief Secretary capt retd Fazeel Asghar and Secretary C&W Noor ul Amin mengal were present in the meeting.

