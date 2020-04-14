CM Balochistan gives go-ahead to purchase PCR testing machines for Quetta

QUETT: The Balochistan Government on Tuesday claimed of having one month stock of PPE kits, Masks, Gloves and other equipment for doctors and health staff treating Novel Coronavirus patients deciding to ensure provision of PPE kits in Gyni wards of all government hospitals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETT: The Balochistan Government on Tuesday claimed of having one month stock of PPE kits, Masks, Gloves and other equipment for doctors and health staff treating Novel Coronavirus patients deciding to ensure provision of PPE kits in Gyni wards of all government hospitals.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani presided a high-level meeting in order to review overall situation of COVID19 and availability of safety items for doctors and health staff performing duties in Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospitals.

Provincial Government has decided to impart PCR testing machines to officials in Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Turbat and Zhob Divisions in order to intensify testing across the province while Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has approved purchasing of PCR testing machines for Quetta.

Health official informed the CM that they have one month stock of PPE kits, masks, gloves and other safety equipment for doctors treating COVID19 patients.

Reviewing LPG gas storage in Balochistan being imported through Iran provincial government has decided to establish LPG gas storage station because yet the LPG gas being shifted through tanker to tanker which isn’t a safe procedure.

CM Jam Kamal announced to contact with Federal Government for its support in establishing LPG storage stations in Taftan, Dalbandin and other bordering districts.

Director General PDMA Imran Zarkoon briefed the meeting regarding pre-fab containers quarantine city in Taftan border added we have been utilizing all resources to ensure quality healthcare facilities for people and pilgrims being entered from Iran.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani said, provincial government was responsible to protect the doctors and health staff battling COVID19 from frontline, “PPE kits being provided to doctors and health staff in Sheikh Zahid, Fatima Jinnah and other hospitals.” CM Balochistan added.

The meeting thoroughly discussed locusts gangs invasion in Balochistan and measures to prevent locusts from destroying agriculture land.

CM Balochistan directed all Deputy Commissioner to continue spray in agriculture land in order to save corps from Locusts invastion.

