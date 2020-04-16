CM Balochistan addresses grievances of Dissident BAP MPAs

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday revitalized his relations with dissident parliamentarians of Balochistan Awami Party wooing on Jam Kamal after the Chief Minister assured to address their issues. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday revitalized his relations with dissident parliamentarians of Balochistan Awami Party wooing on Jam Kamal after the Chief Minister assured to address their issues.

The delegation of parliamentarians of Balochistan Awami Party comprising Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mitha Khan Kakar, MPA Sardar Masood Loni and Laila Tareen have met with CM Jam Kamal where they directly informed him regarding their graveness.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has assured them that their demands and concerns would be addressed at priority level, “Balochistan is our joint home while current government has been utilizing all resources on equal development opportunities for all districts.” CM Balochistan said added government inducted development schemes for all constituencies in Public Sector Development Program PSDP.

A group of parliamentarians from ruling party had written a letter to Chief Minister last week alleged government for neglecting their constituencies in PSDP and efforts against Coronavirus. They requested CM to address their demands or they would tender their resignation from ministries and Balochistan Awami Party.

According to sources two Senator from Balochistan Awami party Ahmed Khan Khilji and Naseebullah Bazai have played a vital role in removing misunderstanding amid dissident parliamentarians and Chief Minister.

Talking on the successful meeting with Chief Minister, MPA Sardar Masood Loni and Haji Mitha Khan kakar have claimed, CM Jam Kamal has addressed our all concerns and reservations hence we can’t let alone provincial government in current chaotic circumstance due to Novel Coronavirus,

“Ruling Balochistan Awami Party with support of coalition partners utilizing all resources to avert current COVID19 challenges, we don’t believe in politics of blackmailing, we were compelled to unveil our reservations in better interest of people of our constituencies.” Loni and Kakar added.

“We felt that government neglecting Pashtoon belt from development schemes but today CM Jam Kamal pledged to implement on our demands and ensure facilities for neglected areas.” They said.

Like this: Like Loading...