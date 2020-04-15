CM assures Naseerabad division MPAs of addressing all grievances

QUETTA: A delegation of Parliamentarians from Naseerabad Division led by Provincial Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has called upon Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani discussed political and COVID19 issues in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A delegation of Parliamentarians from Naseerabad Division led by Provincial Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has called upon Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani discussed political and COVID19 issues in Balochistan.

The delegation comprising Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Jan Muhammad Jamali, and Provincial Advisor to CM Muhammad Khan Lehri and Parliamentary Secretary Meer Sikandar Umrani have discussed wheat purchasing, Pat Feeder Canal and development projects in Naseerabad Division.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has comprehensively discussed COVID19 spread in Balochistan added government has commenced distribution of PCR Testing kits in Naseerabad Division while quarantine and isolation wards being established.

“Provincial Government has been distributing ration among daily wagers and poor families across Balochistan hence more than 700 million rupees have been released for ration distribution to 150,000 families in the province.” Jam Kamal said.

It was pertinent to mention here that a meeting of Parliamentary group from Naseerabad Division held at Magsi House on Monday presided by Nawabzada Tariq Magsi. The meeting was agreed to strengthen Naseerabad Division’s Parliamentary group in better interest of people Naseerabad.

Speculations triggered-out whether MPAs and Ministers from ruling Balochistan Awami Party have reservations with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Prior of this meeting a MPAs and Minister of ruling BAP party from Pashtoon belt of the province had written a letter of concerns to Chief Minister alleged government for neglecting their constituencies.

While discussing wheat and agricultural development in provincial green belt CM Jam Kamal told the delegation of Parliamentarians that provincial government has established wheat purchasing centers in Naseerabad Division while funds would be released for de-silting of Pat Feeder Canal.

The delegation headed by Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi expressed full trust on Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyni’s leadership and government’s efforts for development of Naseerbad Division.

Further the delegation has assured Chief Minister that they would strengthen government’s hands in eliminating Novel Coronavirus from Balochistan.

