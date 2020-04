CM assigns ministers, advisers to monitor anti-Coronavirus activities

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan assigns provincial ministers and advisers to make formal visits to all division of province, to review preventive measures against Covid-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has given the responsibility of visiting various divisions and districts to the provincial ministers and advisers, who will review the preventive measures taken in the divisional and district headquarter hospitals, their needs to face the outbreak.

Provincial ministers and advisers will also overlook arrangements of food security and distribution of ration, according to the official statement.

Ministers and advisers upon their visits, will submit reports to Chief Minister.

Provincial ministers Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khethran, Noor Mohammad Dummar will visit Sibi division, whereas, Mir Zahoor buledi and Adviser Akbar Askani will make a visit to Makran division.

Provincial Minister Mir Zia Langove, Adviser Mohammad Khan Lehri to visit Kalat Division and Provincial Minister Saleem Khosa, Umar Jamali to visit Naseerabad division. While, Engineer Zamarak Achakzai, Abdul Khaliq Hazara to visit Quetta division.

Ministers Mohammad Khan Utmankhail, Mitha Khan will make a trip to Zhob, while Mir Arif Mohammad Hassani and Mir Asad Baloch will go to Rakshahn Division.

