Closure of Educational Institutions

A committee formed by the Government of Balochistan to present recommendations on Shaheed Sikandar University and Jhalawan Medical College (JMC) to evaluate if these projects are appropriately sanctioned has presented its recommendations and to the shock of everyone has recommended that Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Khuzdar Campus (SBK) and Vocational Educational Women College be closed and their buildings should be handed over to Jhalawan Medical college on permanent basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the building of Jhalawan Medical College is in its final stages which is temporarily functioning in the building of Vocational College for Women while SBK Khuzdar campus had been conducting classes for the last three years. The decision seems to be politically motivated, targeting opportunities of education for women in a province where the educational opportunities are already scant for girls.

It seems that the projects were sanctioned by the previous government and definitely the previous government must have conducted a needs analysis and necessary evaluation before sanctioning these educational institutions. Earlier there were reports in January this year that the government had decided to close Shaheed Sikandar University which was condemned and protested by the civil society, students and teachers and perhaps the said committee which has come up with the latest recommendations was formed following the cancelation of orders for closure of Shaheed Sikandar University. The committee has instead recommended the closure of two projects which are almost in their final phases.

It is not a secret that higher education remains a dream for a vast majority in Balochistan owing to long distances and lack of opportunities at district headquarters. The establishment of few campuses of universities in the divisional headquarters is a latest development to bridge the gap and provide opportunities of education to the youth of Balochistan at their door steps. But it seems that some forces cannot digest this development and do not want see Balochistan and its women be empowered at par with the women of other provinces and therefore they want to shut the doors of education upon the students of Balochistan in all possible ways they can.

A manifestation of such an attempt has been on the horizon during the period of Jam Kamal led BAP party. The students of Bolan University of Medical Science Quetta resisted a move that indirectly aimed at closing the doors of education to the students of Balochistan and to only make it a commodity for the elite of the elite.

The state is under obligation to provide equal opportunities of education to all its citizens at their doorsteps. Therefore, instead of closing already ongoing projects, it should form feasibility reports of spreading the network of educational institutions of all sorts—medical colleges, vocational training centres, and universities—to all the knock and cranny of this province so that the chains of ignorance and consequent modern day slavery that youth of this province are languishing under are broken and they are emancipated through the light of education. The government must not heed to the recommendations and let the projects continue for the greater interest of the masses.

