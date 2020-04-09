CJP reservation 

Covid-19 pandemic, it is, at times, becoming overwhelming, both at personal and collective spheres. People are self-isolating or are quarantined in many countries around the world due to national emergencies and lockdowns, raising our levels of anxiety regarding the virus. However, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has criticized the efforts of the government to combat the coronavirus pandemic and said, “Nothing is being done on the ground.” The statement came during a hearing of a case pertaining to the release of under-trail prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chief Justice further said that the government had closed the OPDs of all hospitals, leaving no place for patients to seek treatment. He said, “The hospitals have been closed when we need them.” The CJP also said that everyone was talking about funds and no one was doing anything to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. “The masses have been left at the mercy of God,” he added. Meanwhile, the chief justice also criticised the government over its move to encourage people to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the disease. Last week, the Supreme Court had suspended orders issued by the high courts relating to the release of UTPs amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

While hearing a case challenging the bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to 408 prisoners housed in Adiala Jail in view of the coronavirus outbreak directed establishment of quarantine centres at the Taftan, Chaman and Torkham borders and availability of all the required facilities to check and screen the human traffic and submit a compliance report. There is no denying the fact that both the federal and provincial governments are making efforts and spending huge resources in the war against Covid-19 but their actions are not as effective as they should be mainly because of lack of coordination and consensus. The government must understand that its inability to move when it really matters is now beginning to raise red flags in the most sensitive places. It must review its response to the coronavirus crisis and make sure whatever steps it takes end up benefiting, not just restricting or harming, the people.

The CJP was also quite unhappy about hospitals and hospital wings shutting down in the capital. A government that advocates keeping things running, especially so the weakest groups can stay employed and keep earning, should also appreciate the inherent risks in executing such policies. Since there is obviously the increased risk of the virus spreading as more and more people go out to work, all hospitals must remain open. The authorities are also giving relaxations like opening of western border which are not understandable as latest trend indicate a rapid increase in the number of infected people. There is, therefore, urgent need for a harmonious national strategy to address the challenge.

