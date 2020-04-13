CJ BHC expresses displeasure over ineffective testing mechanism

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court expresses displeasure over ineffective testing mechanism in province, in prevention of coronavirus outbreak, directed the health department to acquire best possible machinery for the coronavirus testing. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court expresses displeasure over ineffective testing mechanism in province, in prevention of coronavirus outbreak, directed the health department to acquire best possible machinery for the coronavirus testing.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Ijaz Swati heard the petition filed regarding corona, as Secretary Health Balochistan Mudassir Waheed Malik, DG Health Balochistan Dr Saleem Abro, DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon, Advocate General Arbab Tahir Advocate and other officials appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over the shortage of test kits in Balochistan and said that money is being spent but no progress is visible.

“Spokesperson of Gob comes on media, says no case emerged in Balochistan, how can a case be reported, if no one is being tested,” Justice Jamal said.

The health official told the court that four machines were purchased for testing, but the machines are not in use due to lack of suitable kits. The Chief Justice insisted, “why the tests are not being conducted, if the machines have been purchased, who bought the machines?”. Court was told that the machinery was purchased by former DG Health Dr Fahim.

The Chief Justice ordered the former DG Health to be present in the court and remarked that till a couple of people go to jail, matters will not be settled.

When the former DG Health Dr Fahim appeared on a court’s order, the court questioned, why the machinery was purchased from non-reputed company, to which Dr Fahim said that no company is ready to provide the machinery at this time, “these machines have been tested and function perfectly. Due to unavailability of suitable kits, tests are not being conducted. Even VTM was imported from Spain in the province,” he further told.

Chief Justice also directed the Health Secretary to immediately appoint, MS at BMC Hospital. “If better machinery is available, must be acquired,” He directed the authority to contact the NDMA and ask for laboratory requirements.

On the occasion of the hearing, the secretary health Muddasir Waheed Malik told the court that “we do not have the testing kits available locally, the Supreme Court has ordered that security measures be taken for all corona related deployment.

The court remarked that all the concerned departments lac coordination.

On this occasion, former FG Health Dr Fahim took the stand that he had the impression that he was removed from the post of DG Health, as he was not honest, which Is quite disturbing, on which the Chief Justice remarked that we did not treat you as dishonest.

“We asked the government to appoint permanent DG Health instead of acting charge. Court said as Chief Justice appreciated the efforts of Dr. Malik Tareen.

The case was adjourned till Thursday.

