Civil society expresses concern over bids to roll back 18th Amendment

KARACHI: Civil society, trade unions, human rights and labour rights activists have expressed serious concern over reports on national media about attempts to temper, sabotage or annul the 18th Amendment of the Constitution as well in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award on instigation by some anti-democratic elements.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the civil society activists including Karamat Ali, Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER); Zulfiqar Shah, Joint Director, PILER; Habibuddin Junaidi, Peoples Labour Bureau; Nasir Mansoor, National Trade Union Federation; Farhat Parveen, National Organisation of Working Communities; Ms. Zehra Khan, Home-based Women Workers Federation; Liaqat Sahi, Democratic Workers Union of State Bank of Pakistan; Anis Haroon, Women Action Forum; Mahnaz Rahman, Aurat Foundation; Asad Iqbal Butt, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan; Qamrul Hassan, IUF and others warned that any attempt to temper the key Amendment in the Constitution would be taken as an attack on the federation.

The 18th Amendment was the second occasion after the actual passage of the 1973 Constriction, that in 2010 the Constitution was restored in its original form through 18th Amendment with a thumping majority, under which many previous amendments during the dictatorship era were erased.

Any attempt to sabotage 18th Amendment would be tantamount to usurp of the provincial autonomy, the nation achieved after a long period of editorships on the country. It will open up a Pandora’s Box if the 18th Amendment was touched upon, the statement said.

The 18th Amendment has offered a protection to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. The NFC Award has provided provinces a major share from the federal divisible pool of revenues. The federal government has been trying to reduce the share of the provinces and on many occasions it has attempted, but due to strong Constitutional protection, it did not succeed. Now some elements in the federal government have started an untimely discussion in the national media to temper the 18th Amendment.

It is a matter of the fact the NFC Award has not been implemented fully in its letter and spirit and a new award was overdue as the 7th NFC Award was announced in 2009-10. Since then eighth and ninth Awards are overdue now, but no serious measure has been made to revise this five-year period award.

“We think that the entire nation is facing economic hardships due to Coronavirus lockdown and closure of businesses, this insignificant discussion on the 18th Amendment is an attempt to divert the attention from the more important issues general public is facing with.” It is in fact an endeavor to cover up the failures of the policies by federal government in controlling the situation arising out of lockdown,” the statement stated.

The civil society would not support any such attempt and would strongly protest in case any such move was actually initiated. At first stance, it is almost impossible for this government to make any amendment in the Constitution as it does not have two-third majority in the Parliament and in any case it tried to annul the 18th Amendment, the opposition parties are united to flop any such attempt.

“We would fully support the political parties, which are trying to protect the key 18th Amendment in the Constitution,” the statement said and added “we stress the need for providing more autonomy as per federalism of the Constitution in line with 18th Amendment.”

