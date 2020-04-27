Centre sabotaging Sindh’s efforts against coronavirus: Bilawal

KARACHI : – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accused PTI-led federal government of sabotaging steps taken by Sindh in fight against coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal government could not abdicate its responsibility to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the country by misinterpreting the 18th Amendment.

Bilawal said, “It is the responsibility of the country’s leadership to take difficult decisions in the event of a national crisis. But this will be the first time that the centre and the prime minister have announced their disengagement from the provinces.”

He emphasized that the federal government was responsible for formulating policy at the national level and said that there is a “lack of leadership” in the federal government.

Referring to the recent efforts of the federal government to bring some major hospitals of Sindh under its control, Bilawal said, “The 18th amendment is ignored when centre wants to snatch the hospitals of Sindh, but when there is an pandemic all over the world and the country is in war like situation, centre is talking about the 18th Amendment.”

Talking about the responsibilities of the centre, Bilawal said that if the federal government has no role to play after the 18th amendment, then why is there a National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in the country? Why is there a federal health secretary?”

He stressed that it is time to get united to fight this deadly virus and said, “Statements of the Prime Minister are very irresponsible. Every province is trying to deal with the situation to the best of its ability, but even then, centre is busy in criticism”.

Talking about the perception of tensions between the centre and Sindh, Bilawal said that the federal government criticized the most successful province “to hide its incompetence”.

