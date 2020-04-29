Deputy Commissioner Quetta stunned the newsmen the other day when announced a carte blanche for the profiteers in the city. He said that if the district administration acts stringently against the price-hike, which to his understanding is due to closure of borders, a food crisis shall ensue in the provincial capital. Such a gesture from district administration, which overlooks the price control committees, calls for deep introspection as this statement would go deep down to incentivizing the price-hike in the markets. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputy Commissioner Quetta stunned the newsmen the other day when announced a carte blanche for the profiteers in the city. He said that if the district administration acts stringently against the price-hike, which to his understanding is due to closure of borders, a food crisis shall ensue in the provincial capital. Such a gesture from district administration, which overlooks the price control committees, calls for deep introspection as this statement would go deep down to incentivizing the price-hike in the markets.

The market dynamics are not only dependent on the borders in Quetta. It is customary not only in the provincial capital but in the entire Pakistan that prices see a sharp rise in the month of Ramazan and profiteers see this month as a boom to capitalize on. Hoarding of the edible items and profiteering are two ugly practices that often lead to price-hike. It would be pertinent to ask if the district administration has done all its necessary exercise over controlling the hoarding in the city. If not, then this statement only reflects lack of will on the part of the administrators to act against the hoarders and profiteers.

The lower and middle classes in the provincial capital and elsewhere in the province are already facing a food crisis. If the edible items are available in the market and beyond the purchasing capacity of the needy, it already is a food crisis in full swing!

Closure of borders definitely has an impact on the market dynamics but a wholesale hike in the prices is not justifiable on the pretext of closure of the borders. There are many kitchen items which are transported from within the country and there is no inter-provincial restriction on the goods transport. A few scant items which are transported from Iran or Afghanistan may have experienced a hike in the prices due to shortage in the markets. But a universal price-hike on all the edible items is not the way district administration interprets it.

It may be mentioned here that the other day it was learnt that containers loaded with dates have already arrived in the provincial capital from Iran. This shows that the edibles that are in urgent need can be transported even in the times of this crisis. Moreover, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razzak Dawood announced earlier this month that Pakistan had allowed import of bulk shipments of food items through Gwadar port for transit to Afghanistan to help Kabul maintain food supply. If there is shortage of edible items of any sort, the Government of Balochistan can also approach the same forum for allowing Balochistan to import necessary edible items to bridge the gap of demand and supply in the province.

Instead of coming up with such mind-boggling justifications, the district administration should call an urgent meeting of its price-control inspectors and get a list of items that are affected by the closure of borders. This list then should be communicated to the Chief Secretary Balochistan for onward submission to Chief Minister for approaching the appropriate forum to get permission for the import of necessary items on emergent basis through Gwadar Port or via land routes to provide relief to the already pressed masses in the Holy month of Ramzan.

