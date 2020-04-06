Cabinet shakeup after Sardar Rind walkout over lack of facilities for coronavirus

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Education and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind walked-out from cabinet meeting on Monday expressing grieve concerns over lack of healthcare facilities for patients despite government declared emergency following COVID19 pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Education and Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind walked-out from cabinet meeting on Monday expressing grieve concerns over lack of healthcare facilities for patients despite government declared emergency following COVID19 pandemic.

According to sources Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind a strong ally of Jam Kamal’s led provincial government boycotted provincial cabinet meeting held to discuss COVID19 spread and food security in Balochistan.

“Provincial Government has been claiming of availability of food items, healthcare facilities and safety kits for doctors but on ground nothing was available.” Sardar Rind took the stance and walked-out from cabinet meeting also expressed reservations over food shortage in the province.

“Government didn’t take us on-board over handling Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan further we don’t know the strategies and facilities being provided to PDMA and Health department.” The Parliamentary Leader of PTI said alleged government for neglecting elected MNAs and MPAs.

He further said, we have to answer masses regarding relief operation and healthcare against COVID19, “Government not willing to purchase wheat from provincial farmers but would buy through middle men with high-price.”

He also informed the cabinet that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and its parliamentary leaders have severe concerns over Government of Balochistan’s efforts during Coronavirus pandemic.

“In current chaos people of Balochistan have been looking for assistance and relief but government unable to heal their woes.” Sardar Rind said and walked-out from the cabinet session.

Like this: Like Loading...