“The Secret Garden” outlines the secret to happiness and unselfishness

The secret garden is one of the best publications of an American playwright and author Frances Hodgson Burnett. She wrote several novels and made a great name in children’s literature. Her every book has a diverse history about the so-called society. She has published legion books, but “A little Princess” is one of her most selling books which conation’s a huge lesson for its every reader. It, too, influenced several adults and children worldwide.

Similarly, This book,”The Secret Garden” is one of her most read books which was published in 1911 and was named a famous work in children’s literature.

The book revolves around a 10 year-old girl namely Mary who belongs to India. She is a girl of the uncommon intellectual having selfishness within. As a child she was unloved and ignored by her parents. Howbeit, she was always thirsty for love and affection because she was ignored and grown in the hands of maids.

Mary’s family lived in India. They were very rich. Unluckily, she became an orphan at an early age due to cholera epidemic which caused her parents’ death. After her parents’ death, Marry was sent to her uncle “Archibald Craven” in England State Yorkshire.

Hopefully, she was cared by an honest maid “Martha” who influences Mary’s character with her sweet words and stories. Martha tells Mary about Dickson, the 12-year-old brother of hers to whom Mary’s personality matches. She always got inspired by listening to the stories.

More importantly, Mary loves nature so as Dickson. They both adore flowering and plant. As Mary gets to know little about the Craven’s garden, therefore, she becomes curious to know more about it. She asks manifold questions to Martha about the garden and later finds out that the garden had been locked for 10 years after his wife’s death falling down from a branch of a tree.

After so many struggles, Mary’s determination in visiting the garden gets fulfilled by getting an old key which opens the lock of the garden. She enters the garden and finds her existence in another world where beauty relaxes her soul and spirit.

On a sudden, the life of this little selfish girl turns into a miracle she had ever dreamt of. She with the help of her cousin Colin whose life is influenced by Mary and Dickon renews the garden. Like Mary and Dickon Colin is influenced by nature. He would never come out until Mary came in his life. The little angels once again bring the garden to its old scenic beauty and they live every little moment in it.

However, Mary was a girl of the uncommon intellectual, selfishness and disagreement. Finally, she made her own world where her spirit and soul sought peace. She, being thirsty of love, was always unloved by her own people and was compelled to struggle for love and affection. Thence, she found love in nature. Because she finds nature another world for her spirit. Consequently, she searched the smell of loved ones in the scents of flowers and wore the colors of nature.

The secret Garden is one of the best books that I have read ever and the read of this inspirational book winds down the soul and compels the readers to recognize the beauty of nature along with its positive impression on human spirit. Let your soul gain peace in nature. Find love in it and follow its rhythms by adapting each moment. I would love to recommend this book to everyone. Because its read changes one’s life.

The writer is an alumnus of Dynamics English Language Teaching Academy (DELTA) & a freelancer based in Turbat.

