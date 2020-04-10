BMC restoration movement gives one-week deadline to govt

QUETTA: Chairman of Movement for Bolan Medical College Haji Abdullah Safi and Vice-Chairman Dr. Ilyas Baloch has announced to set a sit-in outside Chief Minister House if their demands were not till next one week. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chairman of Movement for Bolan Medical College Haji Abdullah Safi and Vice-Chairman Dr. Ilyas Baloch has announced to set a sit-in outside Chief Minister House if their demands were not till next one week.

“The Executive Body of Movement for Bolan Medical College has expressed deep concerns over violation of pact by provincial government and exploitation of students and employees.” Chairman Haji Abdullah Safi said in a news conference held on Friday.

“The Movement for Bolan Medical College has decided to set sit-in outside Chief Minister House and set a hunger strike camp, if our demands didn’t fulfill within one week deadline.” He said.

Citing the written agreement amid provincial government and movement’s central leadership the chairman said, we had signed an agreement on February 24, thus government pledged to restore previous status of Bolan Medical College in 40 days,

“Instead of implementing on agreement, provincial government commenced action against students and staff BMC, ironically salaries being deducted of staff without any justification.” The Movement for Bolan Medical College alleged.

Abdullah Safi further said, when the entire world is in lockdown, the main campus of Bolan Medical University and Health Sciences opened for non-doctors while an employee tested positive of CIVID19 which enhance threats for other staff.

Like this: Like Loading...