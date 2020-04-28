Bilawal urges centre to help provinces in fight against COVID-19

KARACHI: KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday urged the the federal government to help provinces in their fight against coronavirus pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Federal government should also reduce its expenditures and give extra money to the provinces instead of cuts in their share,” PPP Chairman stated this while chairing a meeting of the party’s economic committee through video link here on Tuesday, which was attended by Raza Rabbani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Chaudhry Manzoor and others.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked for fair distribution of benefits from the relief received from various financial institutions, including the IMF, the World Bank and the G20 countries.

The meeting termed the economic relief package of the federal government as inadequate and demanded that the amount for the unemployed be increased from Rs.12,000 to Rs.17,500 under the minimum wage scheme.

PPP Chairman said that in an extraordinary situation, it was the duty of the federal government to extend utmost assistance to the provinces. Federal governments across the globe are extensively helping their provincial governments.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal government should increase health facilities in all the provinces and conduct fair distribution of international aid in the wake of corona-virus pandemic. “Federation should reduce its expenditure and give extra money to the provinces instead of cutting their allocated funds.

Federal government should also allow the provinces to benefit from the relief received from various International Financial Institutions (IFIs), including the IMF, the World Bank and the G20 countries,” he added.

Earlier, Committee members Syed Naveed Qamar brief the meeting that foreign aid is being disbursed at personal wealth.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it was not correct to say under the 18th amendment health is solely a responsibility of the provinces, who are already working beyond their means and resources adding that in extraordinary situations, central governments are extending support to their provinces the world over.

He demanded that the small traders should be assisted with quick relief packages and through tax relaxations, soft loans on easy terms and other concessions.

Farmers, he said, are also looking to the federal government, and in this situation, they should be given relief packages as well, in the form of fertilizer subsidy and electricity bills.

The situation of locust was also discussed in the meeting and the meeting was informed that the risk of locust attack is looming on agriculture crops once again.

PPP Chairman urged the federal government to come up with a comprehensive plan keeping in view the dangers posed by locusts on ready crops in fields.

He said that at the moment, there is dire need to focus immediately on food security, as it will be the biggest problem for the country in near future. Pre-emptive measures are needed for food supply, storage and consumption, he added.

Bilawal said that the impression should not be given that the Prime Minister belongs only to Islamabad and his perception is not more than that of the Mayor of Islamabad, but the PM has to bring himself forward as the head of the whole country.

During the meeting, MNA Shazia Marri said that the amount set aside for the unemployed has been reduced from Rs.200 billion to Rs.75 billion, which is a matter of serious concern for the whole nation.

