Bilawal condemns social media trends targeting dissenting journalists

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned abusive Twitter trends targeting prominent journalists who voice a dissenting opinion.

“These trends are nothing but another attempt at silencing critics and giving a message to the rest of the media to stay silent or face the consequences,” he said in a statement.

“If the federal government and PTI social media teams focused as hard on corona awareness as they do on trolling dissenting voices, it would be a far better use of time and resources in these difficult times,” Bilawal was quoted as saying.

The PPP chairman urged that in these extraordinary times, the country needs a unifying response to the unprecedented challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot afford and must avoid divisive politics and settling of political scores at this critical juncture,” he said.

Bilawal further said that the media plays an important part in a democratic dispensation and around the world media has held governments accountable for their response to one of the worst crises in recent human history.

“For those who think media can be bullied into submission must also remember that journalists in Pakistan have a long history of resistance to injustice and tyranny,” he stated.