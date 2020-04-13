BHC declares notification on CM’s special aides null and void

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday declared Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Balochistan Act 2018 null and void. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday declared Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Balochistan Act 2018 null and void.

According to details, Balochistan High Court heard a plea against appointments of Special Assistants to Chief Minister of Balochistan filed by Ali Ahmed Kakar. Two member bench of BHC has ruled that appointment of Special Assistants is unconstitutional.

The court also ordered all the Special Assistants to Chief Minister to return all the received incentives except salaries.

Ali Ahmad Kakar had filed the petition on behalf of citizen, before the BHC submitting that the Act was contradictory to the law of the land and be set aside.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Abdullah Baloch, allowed the petition against the Assistant Special Act 2018, as null and void.

According to the judicial decision, appointments of Chief Minister’s Special Assistant is unconstitutional under Sub-section 11 of Article 130, Chief Ministers have the power to appoint only 5 advisers, Chief Assistant Special has been ordered to return all privileges except salaries.

The decision was reserved two days ago after hearing a detailed base of applicant’s lawyers and special counsel’s lawyers.

Ali Ahmed Kakar Advocate, Khalid Khan Kakar Advocate and Faridullah Kakar appeared in court on behalf of Petitioner Babar Mushtaq.

CM Balochistan had appointed Agha Shakeel Durrani, Nawabzada Arbab Omar Farooq, Ijaz Sanjrani, Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ramen Mohammad Hassani and Hassnain Hashmi as Special Assistant Chief Minister Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...