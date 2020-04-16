BFA seizes unhygienic food items and Gutka in Quetta

QUETTA: Food Safety Teams constituted by Balochistan Food Authority on Thursday raided on various shops in capital Quetta confiscating unhygienic food items and banned Guttka being sold to citizens. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Food Safety Teams constituted by Balochistan Food Authority on Thursday raided on various shops in capital Quetta confiscating unhygienic food items and banned Guttka being sold to citizens.

The Food Safety teams collected food samples from various shops at Quetta’s Satellite Town, Sariab Road, Zameendar Road, Bashir Chowk and Qumbrani road and sent them for laboratory tests.

During the raid Balochistan Food Authority has recovered unhealthy food items and 5kg Gutka banned for sale.

“Food Safety Teams have been visiting various areas of capital Quetta in order to preclude review quality of food items being sold to citizens of Quetta.” BFA official said added no one would be allowed to play with human lives.

The BFA teams have directed shop owners to ensure cleanliness while selling food items hence they distributed awareness notices to various shops.

