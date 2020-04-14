Balochistan traders divided after govt extends lockdown for 2 more weeks 

QUETTA: The Central Anjuman e Tajiran Balochistan has announced to restore business activities in Balochistan and capital Balochistan announcing to re-open complete business after 21st April. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Central Anjuman e Tajiran Balochistan has announced to restore business activities in Balochistan and capital Balochistan announcing to re-open complete business after 21st April.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday after meeting with provincial government’s representatives President trade union Abdul Rahim Kakar announced that we are going to open businesses in Balochistan,

“In first phase dry-fruit markets, tailors, date shops, agricultural items’ shops, and restaurants will be opened from today as we discussed our demands and concerns with provincial government.” Rahim Kakar said added restaurants will only serve parcels.

“We have scheduled meeting with Government on April 19th, after which all shops and business activities would be restored across Balochistan.” Kakar accompanied with Syed Qayoum Agha, Hazrat Ali and other trade union leaders announced.

Talking on commitment with provincial government Kakar said, we announced to shut businesses till April 7th following government’s lockdown, later government representatives urged the union to extend lockdown till April 14th,

“We have already bared immense losses due to lockdown imposed to avert COVID19 spread but now we are unable to keep shut our business.” He said added we have informed provincial government regarding our grievances over extension in lockdown.

He further said, delegation of provincial government comprising Asghar Khan Achakzai, Saleem Khosa, Commissioner Quetta and security official corroborated our concerns hence we have decided to re-open some businesses in the province by keeping in mind public needs.

“Government has announced to lend non-interest loans to traders while our labors would receive 10 days ration from provincial government.”

Replying to a query regarding Federal Government’s announcement of extending country-wide lockdown till April 30th President Anjuman e Tajiran said, we had announced un-conditional support for provincial government’s lockdown till 21st but future’s decision would be unveiled after next round of sitting with provincial government.

Like this: Like Loading...