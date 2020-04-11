Logo Thing main logo
Balochistan to conduct random coronavirus tests in Quetta

Published on – April 11, 2020 – 3:33 pm
QUETTA: Balochistan government has decided to conduct random coronavirus tests in the provincial capital.

Authorities will start random sampling process from Quetta to collect data and review trends of spread of coronavirus in the province.

Government has also approved order of locally manufactured testing kits for this purpose. Tests will be conducted on basis of wards.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Chief Minister Delivery Unit have been tasked to make all necessary arrangement for testing drive.