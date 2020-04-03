Balochistan suffers from Coronavirus more

Balochistan, like always, remains backward in the very pandemic situation of the Corona Virus. According to the recent static’s (dated April 2) 53 people in the province are affected with the Corona Virus. As per some other reports, 9 of the total patients of the virus are doctors who were looking after the Corona patients. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This clearly shows how worst the health system is in the province. Unfortunately, some doctors even lack testing kits for the Corona Virus. To a great surprise, in Turbat city, the fire brigade tanks are used to spray the main market when the scheduled lockdown is underway (from 5 at evening till next morning) from April 14.

What if there were proper ways to spray the market and the other streets of the city using the appropriate tool using one bit of the released fund?

Sadly, Balochistan’s illiteracy and unemployment ration is not a secret to our higher authorities. The sources of income are private businesses for most of the families like garages, workshops, shops, mason, etc. With the current lockdown, most of the families hardly get anything to eat.

Mohammad Sher Ali, a mason from Turbat, suffers from mental tortures when his children ask him to bring food for them. “I beat my children every day so that they must get fear from asking for food. The shopkeepers in our society have stopped to give debt these days. I begged to all of the shopkeepers, and they disgraced me in public.” He says with tearful eyes.

The well-to-do families are happily enjoying the quarantine, but what about the poor and needy people?

To a great misfortune, many of the so-called social workers who are running multiple campaigns of helping the poor and needy people are focusing more on capturing the help than to conveying it to the real sense. They disgrace more than to helping by taking more pictures than giving more necessities.

How if the things were provided in a manner that besides Allah the Almighty no other one was aware who donated for the humanity? It would have solved many of the problems in this quarantine.

On the other side of the picture, the social workers can only approach those who are known to them which are hardly 50%. How about rest of the poor families who cannot share openly their compulsions in the fear of not being mocked on?

Finally, the government needs to be more sincere and help the people in real need in one or the other way. In case of a lockdown, they must be given groceries from government in either way. As the censuses are present to the government, they can take help from them and help the families of the province accordingly.

Secondly, the help must not be ‘picture-typed’ but with the pure intention of helping the citizens. Their self-esteem must not be hurt nor their self-respect be challenged in the social medias. They are poor but respectful. No one wishes to be disgraced in public, no matter if not helped.

So, the government and the social working communities need to do all for the welfare of people other than their self-interest. They ought to keep their cameras at home when out for helping. Balochistan is already suffering badly. If you cannot heal the pain, do not increase them either.

