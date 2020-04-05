Balochistan sees rise in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, total rise to 191

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases in Balochistan reached to 191, with addition of four new cases, as locally transmitted cases in province crosses fifty marks. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the spokesperson of government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, with four new cases, total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan’s have reaches to 191, with more than fifty locally transmitted cases.

Lockdown in Quetta and rest of the province, remained enforced, as markets were shut, traffic was low.

Government has initiated distribution of the ration in different areas of province. According to the official stats, so far government of Balochistan has distributed ration among 21,383 families. While, NOGs have distributed ration in 5814 families and MNAs, Maps and political figures have distributed the ration in 7756 families.

In another positive development in the fight against coronavirus, the Balochistan government confirmed on Sunday that 13 more people have recovered from the virus in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took to Twitter saying at least 13 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.

This brings the province’s tally of recovered to 32.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Balochistan rose to 189 on Sunday after 4 more cases have been detected in Quetta.

At least 44 cases of local transmission were reported in the province during the last 7 days, according to a report.

Spokesman of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that 150 suspected patients undergone tests in the province daily and they would be able to improve the capacity to 800 within the next few days.

“We have performed 2311 tests till to date,” he said adding that they have asked the federal authorities to provide kits so that tests could be performed on 50,000 people across the province.

