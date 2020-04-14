Balochistan reports second coronavirus death

QUETTA: A COVID2019 patient, dies in Fatima Jinnah hospital of Quetta, as second death in Balochistan reported. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A COVID2019 patient, dies in Fatima Jinnah hospital of Quetta, as second death in Balochistan reported.

According to the details, a 48 years old patient of coronavirus, a resident of Kasi road Quetta, has died, becomes second victim of deadly virus.

The patient was on dialysis for last six years, was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12. Patient was admitted in isolation ward of the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased to be buried in designated graveyard for the corona infected patients.

This is second death reported from the province, as a 65 years old male in Shaikh Zyad hospital of Quetta died earlier.

