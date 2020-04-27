Balochistan reports 72 new coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 852

QUETTA: Balochistan records second highest number of Covid-19 cases in single day, as 72 new cases reported in province, taking total cases to 853. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan confirmed 702 are locally transmitted cases in province, are from Quetta, including 14 deaths in province.

Random testing in Quetta continues, as RRT teams have collected 500 samples from 4 different areas of city, out of the tests conducted, 31 results came positive, while 159 results were negative.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of case have reached to 853, with addition of 71 new confirmed cases yesterday. 82% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 663.

Out of 853 cases, 702 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 590 from Quetta, 38 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 14 Chagai, 13 Mastung, 7 Killa Abdullah, 6 Sibi, 6 Loralai, 2 Kharan, 3 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 176 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 12334 suspects, tests of 7991 people have been conducted, as 853 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 7198 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 875 cases as well.

In Balochistan 962 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 387 in Taftan, 141 in Pishin, 185 in Killa Abdullah, 61 in Zhob, 23 in Gwadar, 42 PCSIR Quetta, 30 in Dalbandin, 25 in Harnai, 21 in Ziarat, 16 in Khuzdar, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 8 in Sibi and 2 Kech.

