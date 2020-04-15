Balochistan opposition seeks govt resignation after losing trust of Ministers

QUETTA: Opposition parties in Balochistan Assembly has said that provincial rulers have lost trust in each other, after losing public confidence, which means that current rulers doesn’t have the capacity to overcome global outbreaks and major economic problems. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Either government resign or seek confidence, as government is yet set a mechanism, to protect the people from the coronavirus outbreak,” Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, other opposition leaders said in a Press Conference at Opposition Chamber in Provincial Assembly on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister and MPA Nawab Aslam Raisani, Sana Baloch, Akhtar Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Fazal Agha and other MPAs were also present on the occasion.

Opposition leader said that the punishment for the federal and provincial government have put the people at a misery during outbreak of Covid-19. These governments have single agenda, to work for the benefit of particular elements.

“In Balochistan, the Chief Ministers and the Ministers are not at the same page. All of them are working not for policies and issues but for their own gains.

“We had raised reservations over the appointment of special assistants on numerous occasion, but government wont listen, finally High Court nullified the decision and called the Special Assistant Act 2018 unconstitutional,” they added.

Opposition parties said that “Public Accounts Committee is requested to take up the matter, to inquire the expenditure and incentives revived by the Special Assistants, as parliamentary committee must be formed to bring the facts out”.

“The opposition wants to play its role at the front, as we demanded to the CM Jam Kamal to provide doctors personal protective kits for the people, ration for the public and other demands, the Chief Minister met with us and assured that two committees would be formed and issues would be taken forward along with the opposition members,” he said.

Malik Sikandar further said that doctors do not have personal protective equipment nor test kits are available for the public. There is no livelihood for the people, nor has anything been done in this regard.

“There seems to be some reference to the kind of action that is taking place. It is likely that it will take years to eradicate the disease which will further aggravate the problems of the people in Balochistan, to take measures to make the testing system world-class and to provide relief to the laborers,” he said.

He added that it is extremely rare that the state has a duty to protect the people from corona as well as protect their livelihood. The grasshopper has also visited Balochistan, but the PDMA has done nothing to prevent it.

“The situation will become clearer when the time comes. We have submitted the meeting’s resolutions but once they turn down then we submitted the petition again, which is yet to answered. We had called for protest but due to the corona outbreak and safety of people, we did not protest,” MPA Nawab Aslam Raisani said and added that appointment of special assistants has been called unconstitutional by the High Court, which is a sign of change.

Nawab Mohammad Aslam Raisani, on the question asked about the invitation of angry members, said that he will invite the members and have a chat with them.

Sana Baloch, Provincial Assembly member of Balochistan National Party, saying that more locust than corona is likely to cause economic losses in Balochistan, adding that due to prolonged and unannounced load shedding of electricity has put the agriculture sector at a great risk.

