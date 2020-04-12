Balochistan ministers threaten to resign over differences with CM: Sources

QUETTA: Three Balochistan government ministers hailing from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to tender their resignations amid differences with the incumbent government, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Three Balochistan government ministers hailing from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have decided to tender their resignations amid differences with the incumbent government,

The sources said that the three provincial ministers including Minister for Livestock and Dairy Mitta Khan, Minister for Industries and Commerce Muhammad Khan and Public Health Engineering Minister Noor Muhammad have deiced to resign from their posts if their demands are not met.

Two provincial lawmakers namely Masood Ali Khan and Laila Bibi have also sided with the estranged cabinet members.

The ministers have said that they could reconsider their decision if Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal assures them of resolving their issues.

In another such issue of threatening the provincial government popped up late in January 2020, when Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo announced to deseat incumbent Chief Minister Jam Kamal with an in-house change in the province.

However, the issue later died down as the chief minister in his remarks on January 23 said that he was not giving much attention to the remarks of the Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and said that the coalition government in the province has performed after coming into power.

He said that the governments should only be judged by the works it had carried out rather than hurling blames at each other.

“It would not matter if I say that the Center or a province is not performing to my expectations,” he said.

While refusing to comment on the remarks of Bizenjo, who announced to topple the incumbent government led by the chief minister, Jam Kamal said that these could be his personal remarks and he is not taking it seriously.

“Only Bizenjo could tell as to what is going on in his mind,” he said while terming him a ‘jazbati’ member in the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), who has a track record of giving such statements.

