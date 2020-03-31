Balochistan industrialists should help people amid coronavirus outbreak: CM Kamal

QUETTA: The Balochistan Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government would announce tax exemption for the industries of Balochistan to continue production. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, he expressed his dismay over the attitude of Balochistan business people and industrialists running their industries in the province over their ignorance in playing role in helping poor people suffering due to Coronavirus situation. He said this while talking to newsmen at CM house.

He said that the provincial government is well aware of the difficulties of the daily wages people who become jobless and have no resources to feed their families. He said that concerned departments were preparing a package for the needy people and after evolving a mechanism, it would be announced within a week. “We are evolving ration distribution system among the poor people with the consultation of welfare organization, so ration could reach to every deserving person,” Jam Kamal Khan said.

He said that despite meager resources and without required assistance from provinces and Islamabad, Balochistan made all arrangements for the pilgrims who returned from Iran. “We established quarantine centers, food, their screenings, establishing isolation wards and their registration from its own resources. He said that over 5000 pilgrims and other people after keeping them in quarantine sent to their provinces with their record. He said that during last one month people arrived Pakistan through different routes and the authorities have no their record.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the government was making all possible efforts to fight against deadly virus and it was the first province, which purchased latest testing machinery through which 400 to 500 tests were conducting in Fatima Jinnah Chest hospital.

He said that for continuing food chain, the provincial government has purchased 250000 begs of wheat which has started sending to all districts and specially to Makran and Rakhshan divisions which could be face shortage of editable and other daily use items due to closure of border with Iran.

Chief Minister while lauding the services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others serving at in the hospitals, quarantines and other required places announced additional salary for them and said that there will no cut from their salaries for the special fund announced by the Balochistan government.

