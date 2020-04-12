Balochistan govt to starts Paaki Paakai Roti program from tomorrow

QUETTA: Balochistan government, in collaboration with the charity organisation Bait-ul-Islam, to launch a program to provide cooked bread ((Paaki Paakai Roti) to out of work people, daily wagers and deserving families in Quetta from April 14. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Balochistan government, in collaboration with the charity organisation Bait-ul-Islam, to launch a program to provide cooked bread ((Paaki Paakai Roti) to out of work people, daily wagers and deserving families in Quetta from April 14.

The team of Bait-ul Islam called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss arrangements, implementation phase, other issues, as provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Saleem Khosa, Secretary Food, Chairman Food Committee and others were present on the occasion.

Team of Bait-ul-Islam briefed the CM Jam Kamal about the operation of the charity, saying that their organisation provide, cooked food to more than half million people in Karachi, with the support of wealthy people, welfare organisations.

They told that a mobile application will be made available for the people of Quetta, while people can register themselves through PDMA call centers, CM Delivery Unit.

“As per the data, information given about the total number of the members of the family, cooked bread will provided to the people at their doorsteps,” they said.

Quetta to be divided into zones, as Bait-ul-Islam will provide all the expenses of the whole operation, they told the CM.

It was agreed that government will provide wheat to flour mills on lower prices, so those mills will provide flour for the Tandoor shops, without taking the regular profit.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal on the occasion said that provincial government is ready to facilitate the organisation in any possible way for the distribution of food. “We will expend this operation to other districts, phase wise, to ensure that more deserving people could benefit from the program,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...