Balochistan govt to induct Afghan refugees to relief operation

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday presided a meeting to review provincial government's efforts against Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan and relief operation for daily wagers and poor families.

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday presided a meeting to review provincial government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan and relief operation for daily wagers and poor families.

Provincial Ministers Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt and government official have attended the meeting over COVID19 pandemic.

In-charge Chief Minister Delivery Unit Control Room has briefed the Chief Minister regarding government’s efforts in order to prevent spread of Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan added computerized data being gathered of COVID19 and suspected patients while various teams directly contacting with masses having symptoms.

“Data being prepared of poor families through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) while 1698 volunteers from government and non-government organizations have registered themselves for participating in distribution of ration among daily wagers.” He added.

The meeting was agreed upon an effective criteria regarding neutral distribution of ration among poor families while Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani directed to connect the provincial control room with National Command and Control Centre.

Provincial Government has decided to induct Afghan Refugees in government relief operation added refuges verified by Commissioner Afghan Refugees would receive ration and other assistance during COVID19 pandemic.

Chairman Provincial Food Security Committee and Secretary Food Dostain Jamaldini has informed the meeting that provincial government has distributed ration among 17000 families across Balochistan while non-government and social welfare organizations have distributed ration among 47000 families in Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan reiterated that provincial government would accomplished its target of ration distribution among 150,000 families in Balochistan and their data would be complete.

He further directed authorities to preclude coal-mines owners and industrialists to ensure provision of ration among their workers.

The meeting was agreed upon to ensure screening and facilities in quarantine for passengers would return to Quetta after resumption of International flights.

Chief Minister directed authorities to review facilities and testing services in Hub, Naseerabad, Zhob, Turbat and other districts.

The meeting further reviewed implementation on PSDP and provincial financial budget for 2020-21.

