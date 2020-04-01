Balochistan govt spokesperson rubbishes hearsay on coronavirus spread

QUETTA: Spokesperson Balochistan government rubbished rumors circulating around the country that the province was responsible for spreading the coronavirus, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The spokesman said that he categorically denied all such claims based on hearsay and ill intentions.

He also implored the people of Pakistan to stay clear of all such rumor mongering.

It was also emphasised during the media talk that the Balochistan government was leaving no stone unturned trying to help its people in these torrid times.

Balochistan government yesterday, decided to recruit medics through walk-in-interviews in order to overcome shortage of medical staffers in the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the provincial government will recruit doctors, nurses and paramedics in the province.

“The new recruitment include 344 male and female medical officers along with hiring of 205 nurses for tertiary care hospitals,” said the provincial health department.

