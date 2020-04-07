Balochistan govt slashes taxes worth Rs1.48bn to help cope with coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government slashed several provincial taxes worth Rs1.484 billion during the current financial year to help citizens cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, a press release said Monday.

The exempted taxes — till June 30, 2020 — include sales tax on services in construction, transport, and hotel sectors. The government has also approved the suspension of Balochistan Infrastructure Development System.

The suspension of Balochistan electricity duty, motor vehicle tax for the remaining current financial year has also been approved by the cabinet to give relief to the masses — minimising the impacts of COVID-19 on business activities, the press release said.

The government approved the ongoing funding and expenditures to enhance the coronavirus prevention and treatment facilities in the province.

Secretary Finance briefed the provincial cabinet on coronavirus’ impacts on the province’s economy and various sectors, the statement added.