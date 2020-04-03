Balochistan Govt, Opposition on one page to combat coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded opposition support in government’s initiative to distribute ration among daily wagers and poor families added the COVID19 has become a global challenge that couldn’t be eradicated without unity. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded opposition support in government’s initiative to distribute ration among daily wagers and poor families added the COVID19 has become a global challenge that couldn’t be eradicated without unity.

“Provincial Government has decided to induct poor families not listed in Benazir Income Support Program hence they would be given sum for next four months.” Jam Kamal said while addressing a joint news conference on Friday here in Quetta claimed opposition and government at same page over relief program for daily wagers in the province.

Accompanied with opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Ahmed Nawaz Kakar the Chief Minister stressed upon unity in order to prevent and eradicate Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan,

“COVID19 not an issue of a specific political party or nation, the fatal virus rapidly spreading across the globe thus instead of division, we have to show unity against Novel Coronavirus.” Jam Kamal said added today we discussed government’s efforts and relief operations against COVID19 with opposition members.

“Today countries with giant economies and mammoth of recourses unable to control spread of the virus which indicates it wouldn’t be an easy task for countries like Pakistan, therefore being a responsible government we must have to encourage our citizens and ensure provision of healthcare and food items under available resources.”

Replying to a query regarding lack of safety kits and equipment for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Balochistan the Chief Minister corroborated the demands of doctors added provincial government lifting measures to ensure safety kits and equipment for our health staff including doctors, “Our doctors, nurses, and health staff have been battling COVID19 from frontline.”

“We have been keenly focusing on provision of facilities in Sheikh Zahid Hospital where positive Coronavirus patients being treated, doctors need safety kits for OPDs thus health department working to provide safety kits and equipment for doctors in Out Door Patient Departments.” CM Balochistan added.

He further said, Balochistan Government has decided to re-verify Benazir Income Support Program and its members, after comprehensive data collection, the remaining poor families would be inducted in the program.

Talking in the occasion Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Adovate stressed upon collective efforts against COVID19 in Balochistan added provincial government must ensure provision of safety kits and equipment to our doctors, nurses and health workers performing duties in Sheikh Zahid Hospital.

