Balochistan govt lying to you on Corona measures, Mengal tells PM

QUETTA: Prominent Politian, President Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal censured measures taken by government in order to tackle globally outbreak and declared government of Balochistan as "Responsible" for spreading pandemic throughout country.

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Prominent Politian, President Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal censured measures taken by government in order to tackle globally outbreak and declared government of Balochistan as “Responsible” for spreading pandemic throughout country.

At the same time when primer was visiting Quetta in order to review measures and arrangements being taken by the provincial government, tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet at micro blogging website on Thursday, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, said I want to inform you the way you were being briefed about the prevailing situation in province in order to combat pandemic was fully flawed.

All medics are on protest due to non-provision of primary protective equipment’s, Mengal noted and said, you [Imran Khan] were given complete false impression by taking you to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital, while the ground realities were absolutely dissimilar.

Citing the situation as “Pathetic” he said there were enough testing kits or health facilities available at metropolis, so one could imagine the situation in interior Balochistan.

Slamming at government over failing to deal with situation and not making durable policy for the containment of deadly virus, Mengal said government of Balochistan has been completely negligent as well as responsible for spreading of pandemic throughout Pakistan.

