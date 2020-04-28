Balochistan govt introduces CM Debt Relief Scheme

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has introduced the Chief Minister’s Debt Relief Scheme. Under the scheme, interest-free loans will be given to families affected by the Corona Lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Under the first phase, 25,000 families will be provided loans, the loan amount will be ten to twenty thousand, the repayment period of this amount will be three years the loan repayment installment will be five hundred to one thousand rupees, according to the government’s advertising.

Loan repayment will start after the end of the coronavirus, as People in need from Quetta, Sibi, Loralai Pishin and Gwadar can apply initially.

Residents of Quetta lauded the effort of government, for launching interest-free loan for the people, in the time of crises.

“Though, we want the government to increase the amount, it is still a great initiative by the govt, which will provide assistance to poor, during the lockdown,” a resident of Quetta said.

Another man says that government must expend the loan to whole province on immediate basis, so people affected by the lockdown, could benefit province-wide.

